Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan
President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thursday, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks.
The Air Force One presidential plane touched down at Bagram Airfield after an overnight flight from Washington with White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien, a small group of aides and Secret Service agents, and a pool of reporters. Trump met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and addressed U.S. troops.
