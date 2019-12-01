International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Bank of England's Carney to become U.N. climate finance envoy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 23:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 23:13 IST
UPDATE 2-Bank of England's Carney to become U.N. climate finance envoy
Image Credit: Flickr

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will lead a push by the United Nations to make the finance sector take proper account of the risks posed by climate change, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday. Guterres said the Canadian, due to leave the bank on Jan. 31, was "a remarkable pioneer in pushing the financial sector to work on climate".

He told a news conference before a U.N. climate summit in Madrid beginning on Monday that Carney would be the U.N. special envoy on climate action and climate finance from next year. Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire owner of the Bloomberg financial data and news service and former New York City mayor, was the U.N. special envoy for climate action until he stepped down in November, shortly before filing paperwork to run for U.S. president.

Carney first spoke of the risks that climate change poses to finance in 2015, and since then has urged better risk management, supervision, and disclosure. He has spoken of "stranded assets" - deposits of coal, oil and gas that might lose their value if the world shifts away from carbon - and decried a lack of transparency about the effect on global warming of trillions of dollars of potential investments.

The 54-year-old has spent nearly seven years at the head of the bank, and previously led the Bank of Canada and worked for Goldman Sachs. The Bank of England said Carney would seek to make the impact of climate change central to financial reporting, risk management and the calculation of returns ahead of a global summit in Glasgow in November 2020.

"The disclosures of climate risk must become comprehensive, climate risk management must be transformed, and investing for a net-zero world must go mainstream," Carney said in a statement. Some 70 countries have promised to go 'net zero' - offsetting their greenhouse gas emissions with measures such as carbon capture or planting trees - by 2050.

Last week, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said addressing climate change was a job for governments. But the new head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has promised to discuss sustainability considerations in an impending strategic review.

The Band of England said Carney would earn $1 a year in his new role, nearly 900,000 pounds ($1.15 million) less than his annual package at the British central bank. Carney was originally due to leave in 2018 but stayed on to help steer Britain's economy through the Brexit transition. His successor has not yet been named and Carney has signalled that he would extend his stay beyond Jan. 31 - the date Britain is due to leave the EU - if necessary.

Carney had been seen as a contender to lead the International Monetary Fund, but the job went instead to Kristalina Georgieva, former World Bank chief executive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

China's accuses UN rights chief of 'inappropriate' interference

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 24 killed in Tunisia bus crash

At least 24 Tunisians were killed on Sunday after a bus crashed during an excursion in the northern town of Amdoun, the health ministry said. The bus veered off a winding road when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed to ...

Congressional Committee to review Trump impeachment report on Monday

The US House Congressional committee will be reviewing the investigation report of President Donald Trumps impeachment inquiry on Monday setting the stage for charges to be filed. The House Select Committee on intelligence, who held a serie...

UPDATE 1-Venetians shun referendum on split from mainland sister city

Venetians gave the cold shoulder to the fifth vote in 40 years to break away from sister city Mestre on the Italian mainland, with little expectation of a parting of the ways. By 1800 GMT only 18.6 of 206,553 potential voters had shown up a...

Penguins' Dumoulin out 8 weeks following ankle surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin is expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks following surgery Sunday to repair lacerated tendons in his left ankle, the team announced Sunday. The seven-year veteran was injured during the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019