Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron ally treated as suspect in financial impropriety case -source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 04:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 03:48 IST
Macron ally treated as suspect in financial impropriety case -source
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A French investigative judge on Friday placed Francois Bayrou, a political ally of President Emmanuel Macron, under formal investigation for suspected complicity in the misuse of European Parliament funds, a judicial source said. Bayrou, the leader of France's centrist MoDem party, resigned as Macron's justice minister in June 2017, following a preliminary investigation into his party's finances.

Under French law, the placing of suspects under formal investigation means prosecutors believe they have "serious or consistent evidence" that could result in prosecution. Friday's decision puts Bayrou one step closer to trial, though the investigation can still be dropped. Bayrou's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says will hold off designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups

President Donald Trump said on Friday he will temporarily hold off designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations at the request of Mexicos president.All necessary work has been completed to declare Mexican Cartels terrorist or...

Thunder gives G Burton 1-game suspension

Second-year guard Deonte Burton was suspended Friday by the Oklahoma City Thunder for one game for conduct detrimental to the team, the organization announced. The Thunder announced that the 25-year-old Burton would serve the suspension on ...

Brinda Karat expresses grief over death of Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

CPI M leader Brinda Karat on Saturday expressed grief over the death of a 23-year-old rape victim who was set ablaze by five men in Uttar Pradeshs Unnao district. This is a murder. She was raped and set ablaze by the accused and the Uttar P...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Woodland one-shot ahead at World Challenge, Woods lurks

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland birdied the final two holes for a one-shot lead after the Hero World Challenge third round in the Bahamas on Friday as tournament host Tiger Woods lurked two shots behind.American Woodland fired a wedge shot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019