Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers reach deal on must-pass annual defense policy bill

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 08:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 08:23 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers reach deal on must-pass annual defense policy bill
Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate Armed Services Committees announced on Monday they had reached an agreement on a $738-billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, after months of negotiations.

Aides said they expect the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, to pass before the end of 2019. The legislation includes $658.4 billion for the Department of Defense and Department of Energy national security programs, $71.5 billion to pay for ongoing foreign wars, known as "Overseas Contingency Operations" funding, and $5.3 billion in emergency funding for repairs of damage from extreme weather and natural disasters.

There were concerns earlier this year that the NDAA might fail for the first time in 58 years over steep divides between the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and Republican-controlled Senate over the policies of President Donald Trump. Because it is one of the few pieces of major legislation Congress passes every year, the NDAA becomes a vehicle for a range of policy measures as well as setting everything from military pay levels to which ships or aircraft will be modernized, purchased or discontinued.

This year's bill provides a 3.1% pay raise, and funds new initiatives for addressing competition and threats from Russia and China. Among other things, it reauthorizes $300 million of funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, to include lethal defensive items as well as new authorities for coastal defense cruise missiles and anti-ship missiles.

It also prohibits military-to-military cooperation with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal to make statement in Rajya Sabha over India's position in RCEP

Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday regarding Indias position in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP.Two weeks ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaish...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong leader does not rule out reshuffle, says focus is restoring order

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam did not rule out a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday but said restoring law and order was her top priority, as the Chinese-ruled city grapples with more than six months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.Be...

Woods defends 'great kid' Reed after rule-breaking row

US captain Tiger Woods defended Presidents Cup teammate Patrick Reed as a great kid Tuesday after he was penalized for breaking the rules in the Bahamas, while attempting to draw a line under the controversy. Former US Masters champion Reed...

Arsenal relieved as worst winless run since 1977 ends at West Ham

London, Dec 10 AFP Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg believes a weight has been lifted off his players shoulders after a three-goal blitz in nine second-half minutes beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday to end the Gunners worst winless run...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019