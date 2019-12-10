Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's police search regional offices, firms in League fraud probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:45 IST
Italy's police search regional offices, firms in League fraud probe
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy's finance police searched on Tuesday offices of the Lombardy regional government and several companies with ties to the League party as part of a money-laundering probe, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The investigation by prosecutors in the northern port city of Genoa is tied to a ruling in which the far-right League, led by Matteo Salvini, was ordered to repay some 49 million euros ($54 million) it owed the state.

The courts have already recovered 4 million euros, but many League bank accounts were discovered to be empty and magistrates are investigating whether some funds may have been shifted abroad illegally to avoid detection. The Lombardy regional government, which is run by the League, was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Chile Air Force says cargo plane crashed with 38 on board, search operation underway

Chiles Air Force on Tuesday said one of its cargo planes had crashed with 38 people on board after going missing in an isolated area between South America and the Antarctic, and a rescue team was searching for survivors. The Hercules C-130 ...

Mexico's president says U.S. and Canada to sign USMCA trade deal

Canadian and U.S. government representatives will arrive in Mexico on Tuesday to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA, Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.The three countries have come to an agreement over lab...

UPDATE 1-Algeria set for presidential election denounced by protesters as charade

Algeria holds a presidential election on Thursday which protesters say offers no real choice and will keep in power the ruling hierarchy they have been trying to oust in 10 months of demonstrations.Student demonstrators again surged through...

30 bovines rescued, 4 smugglers held in J-K's Udhampur

Four alleged cattle smugglers were arrested on Tuesday and 30 bovine animals rescued from their possession during vehicle checking along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Three Kashm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019