Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas as Delhi protesters vent anger at citizenship law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 21:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas as Delhi protesters vent anger at citizenship law
Visual from outside the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday evening, Photo/ANI

Indian police fired tear gas and resorted to baton charges to disperse thousands of violent demonstrators who were torching vehicles in New Delhi on Sunday, as protests against a new citizenship law continued for a fifth straight day across the country. The new law enacted on Dec. 11 has stirred protests across India, but the eastern part of the country, where resentment towards Bangladeshi immigrants has persisted for decades, has been among the worst hit. Violent demonstrations in the Indian capital have been on since Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government says the new law will save religious minorities such as Hindus and Christians from persecution in neighbouring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan by offering them a path to Indian citizenship. But critics say the law, which does not make the same provision for Muslims, weakens India's secular foundations. On Sunday protesters in South Delhi, including locals and some students, torched some buses, cars and two wheelers.

A Reuters witness said police resorted to baton charges and firing tear gas on the protesters to disperse them. The half a kilometre stretch of road where the protesters had gathered was strewn with glass, stones, broken bits of bricks and overturned motorcycles. "About 4000 people were protesting and police did what they did to disperse them when the crowd burnt buses," said Chinmoy Biswal, a senior police officer in the area. "If it had been a peaceful mob it would have been dispersed peacefully."

Police later in the evening stormed into the nearby Jamia Milia Islamia University campus where many protesters were believed to have fled and fired tear gas on the campus and marched some students out, while detaining others. Many students from the storied Muslim university have been protesting against the new law since Friday, when police first used tear gas to disperse protesters.

Waseem Ahmed Khan, a senior faculty member of the university told Reuters's partner ANI that police have entered the campus on Sunday. "Police have entered the campus by force, no permission was given. Our staff and students are being beaten up and forced to leave the campus," he said.

Students at the nearly 100-year old university took shelter in the library after police fired tear gas shells, said Tehreem Mirza, a student at the university. "Police are inside the campus and have been firing shells for a while. That's why we went to hide in the library. Then we came out, we were walking on the footpath, they told us to put our hands up....Why should we do that? We are not criminals, we are students," said Mirza. "We saw smoke and burnt buses, but that wasn't us. If someone did something from our community, that doesn't mean it was us."

Police defended their move to storm the campus saying they only entered as they were being pelted with stones from within. "We had no intention of entering the university campus, we only want to maintain peace and order," said Biswal.

Some injured protesters were taken to nearby hospitals and a mosque in the Jamia Milia Islamia University area, according to a Reuters witness. Police did not say how many of the protestors were injured, but said that at least six police personnel had been wounded in the clashes.

Sunil Choudhary, deputy chief fire officer said four buses had been torched in South Delhi area and two firefighters were injured. Separately, authorities ordered all schools in southeast Delhi to remain closed on Monday, in light of the protests. The Jamia Milia university had on Saturday already declared that it was closing early for its winter break.

Meanwhile, protests against the Act continued in parts of eastern India. A highway connecting the states of West Bengal and Assam was blocked in several places on Sunday when protesters, demanding the law be scrapped, burnt tyres. Violence was also reported in the eastern state of Bihar. Internet services have been suspended in parts of West Bengal. State chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an address to the people urged for peace and warned that a "section of people are trying to take advantage of the situation and incite communal disharmony."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Action will be taken against people if they damage public

Manipur police has warned that action will be taken against people if they damage public property or put up road blockades during the 12-hour strike called by Left parties on December 19 to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Insp...

RBI saw growth slowdown, acted ahead of time by cutting rates from Feb: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank saw economic growth slowdown in February, prompting it to cut rates ahead of the curve and wondered why markets were surprised with the decision to pause rate reduction. Noting th...

Helpline numbers activated for people seeking help in violence-hit Assam

The Government on Monday publicized helpline contacts of central and state security and relief forces present in Assam for people to seek help in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Central forces include the NDRF, BSF...

Anant National University Leads Dialogue on Industrial Symbiosis in India

The Centre for Sustainability at Anant National University is working to solve the alarming mismanagement of industrial solid waste disposal in industrial estates in India&#160;which has led to numerous nuisances such as irregular handling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019