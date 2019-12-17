U.S. Senate advances massive defense policy bill
The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Monday to advance a $738 billion defense policy bill, clearing the way for a vote on final passage on Tuesday, which will send it to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign into law. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 76-6 on a procedural motion to cut off debate on the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.
The Democratic-led House approved the measure by 377-48 last week. Because it is one of the few pieces of major legislation Congress passes every year, the NDAA becomes a vehicle for a range of policy measures as well as setting everything from military pay levels to which ships or aircraft will be modernized, purchased or discontinued.
This year's legislation included a 3.1% pay increase for the troops, the first paid family leave for all federal workers and the creation of a Space Force, a top military priority for Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
White House tells House Democrats that it will not participate in Wednesday impeachment hearing
UPDATE 4-White House says it will not participate in Wednesday's Trump impeachment hearing
UPDATE 5-White House says it will not participate in Wednesday's Trump impeachment hearing
White House says will refuse to take part in impeachment hearing
White House refuses to participate in impeachment hearing scheduled for Wednesday