Pompeo says will cooperate with impeachment proceedings if required by law
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he would be happy to testify and produce documents for a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump "if that's appropriate and required by law."
Pompeo made the comment at a State Department news conference as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives debated impeaching Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Senate
- House of Representatives
- Congress
- State Department
- Democratic
ALSO READ
Georgia governor taps political newcomer to U.S. Senate, ignoring Trump's choice
UPDATE 1-Georgia governor taps political newcomer to U.S. Senate, ignoring Trump's choice
U.S. Senate committee to consider bill to impose stiff new sanctions on Russia
Nigeria's Senate passes record 10.59 trillion naira budget for 2020
UPDATE 1-Nigeria's Senate passes record 10.59 trillion-naira budget for 2020