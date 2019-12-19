Pompeo says will cooperate with impeachment proceedings if required by law

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he would be happy to testify and produce documents for a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump "if that's appropriate and required by law."

Pompeo made the comment at a State Department news conference as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives debated impeaching Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.