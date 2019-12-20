Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-After impeachment, who might argue the case against Trump in the Senate?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:10 IST
FACTBOX-After impeachment, who might argue the case against Trump in the Senate?

When the U.S. Senate begins the trial to consider impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, a handful of lawmakers from the House of Representatives will act as prosecutors to lay out the case against the president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to name those "managers," as they are formally known. But here are some of the lawmakers seen as leading candidates, all of them Democrats:

JERROLD NADLER The House Judiciary Committee chairman, 72, has been a Trump antagonist since he opposed a Trump real estate development in Manhattan decades ago as a New York state assemblyman.

Nadler's committee crafted the two articles of impeachment against Trump, which were approved by the House on Wednesday. ADAM SCHIFF

The House Intelligence Committee chairman, 59, has been a leading figure in the impeachment inquiry that preceded the vote. Schiff spearheaded an investigation that featured testimony from U.S. officials about Trump's dealings with Ukraine, both in private and on national television. He also been a favorite punching bag for House Republicans.

A former federal prosecutor, he represents a district in the Los Angeles area. HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Jeffries, 49, is considered a rising star in the party and a potential future House Speaker. An African-American lawyer from Brooklyn, he was the top House Democrat behind a bipartisan criminal-justice reform bill that Trump signed into law last year. VAL DEMINGS

Demings, 62, is the former chief of the Orlando, Florida police department. As a member of both the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, she has been involved in the impeachment investigation for months and knows the case against the president well. ERIC SWALWELL

Like Demings, the 39-year-old Californian sits on both the Judiciary and Intelligence committees. He briefly ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination earlier this year. A former deputy district attorney, Swalwell is described by aides as being close to Schiff.

JAMIE RASKIN A former constitutional law professor, the 57-year-old Maryland Democrat has played a prominent role in the House Judiciary Committee. Raskin, whose father was an aide to former President John F. Kennedy, filled in for Nadler to shepherd the articles of impeachment to the House floor.

RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI Krishnamoorthi, 46, was born in India and came to the United States at the age of three. He worked as a state prosecutor before he was elected in 2016 to represent a suburban Chicago district.

During the impeachment hearings, Krishnamoorthi came to the defense of one of the star witnesses, Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, who faced insinuations of disloyalty because he was born in Ukraine and immigrated as a child to the United States. "From one immigrant American to another immigrant American, I want to say that you and your family represent the very best of America," Krishnamoorthi told Vindman.

ZOE LOFGREN Lofgren, 71, has deep experience with impeachment.

She began her Washington career as a House Judiciary Committee aide when it held impeachment hearings against Republican President Richard Nixon in 1974. Elected to the House in 1994 to represent a northern California district, she has served on the Judiciary Committee while it drafted impeachment articles against both Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998 and Trump this year. PRAMILA JAYAPAL

An outspoken progressive, Jayapal, 54, became the first Indan-American woman to serve in Congress when she was elected to represent a Seattle-area district in 2014. She was a civil-rights activist before she was elected. JOAQUIN CASTRO

A member of the Intelligence Committee, Castro, 45, also chairs his identical twin brother Julian Castro's presidential campaign. He was first elected to represent his San Antonio district in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand last phase polling peaceful, 71.69 pc turnout

The fifth and final phase of polling in 16 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand passed off peacefully on Friday and an estimated 71.69 per cent of the 40.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise, Election Commission officials said here. For...

Biggest and best? Infantino reveals aims for new Club World Cup

Doha, Dec 20 AFP Gianni Infantino is determined to make his new, expanded Club World Cup the best club competition in the world as well as the most lucrative, as he revealed that FIFA have had nine offers to buy the commercial rights to the...

Trump administration approves resumption of military training programme for Pakistan

The Trump administration has approved resumption of its military training programme for Pakistani security personnel at the American institutions, US officials said here on Friday. The Trump administration had in August 2018 suspended the m...

Bhim Army says its chief evaded police to surface inside Jama Masjid

Playing hide and seek with Delhi Police, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Friday surfaced inside Jama Masjid, hours after the security personnel tried to detain him during the outfits march against the amended citizenship law. Aazad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019