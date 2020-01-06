Pelosi says House to vote on a resolution to limit Trump's military actions regarding Iran
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week to limit U.S. President Donald Trump's military actions regarding Iran. "This resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate," Pelosi said in a statement late on Sunday.
"It reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nancy Pelosi
- Donald Trump
- House
- Iran
- Tim Kaine
- Senate
- Congress
ALSO READ
Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'
Trump invites Britain's Johnson to the White House in new year -Sunday Times
UPDATE 1-Trump invites Britain's Johnson to the White House in new year -Sunday Times
Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea - White House spokesman
UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'