Indonesian student jailed as Britain's worst rapist

  Updated: 06-01-2020 18:33 IST
  Created: 06-01-2020 18:31 IST
A student from Indonesia has been named as Britain's worst ever rapist after being convicted of more than 150 offenses over more than two and a half years. Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty of luring 48 men from outside bars and clubs in the city of Manchester back to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them. In some instances, he would then film the attacks on his mobile phone.

"The most prolific rapist ever tried in a British court has today been jailed for life after drugging and assaulting 48 men, following the largest prosecution of its kind in the Crown Prosecution Service's history," the CPS said in a statement. A judge on Monday ruled that following four separate trials he must serve a minimum of 30 years in jail.

"His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught," said Ian Rushton, a government prosecutor. "Sinaga's unthreatening demeanor duped these young men - many of whom thanked him for his kindness in offering them a place to stay - into thinking this monster was a Good Samaritan."

