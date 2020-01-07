Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on January 22

All four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22, Delhi's Patiala House court said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 17:03 IST
Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on January 22
The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.. Image Credit: ANI

All four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22, Delhi's Patiala House court said on Tuesday. Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrant in the presence of all convicts, who were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on January 22. Earlier in the day, the court reserved the order on the plea of parents of Nirbhaya seeking issuance of death warrant against all the four convicts in the case.

The court heard the plea of parents of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim seeking to expedite the procedure to hang all four convicted in the case and also seeking issuance of death warrant against them. It was informed by the lawyers of the convicts that they are in the process of filing the curative plea.

On Monday, the court had dismissed an application filed by the father of one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had questioned the credibility of the sole witness by claiming that he was "tutored" and sought the registration of FIR against him. The court had on December 20 reserved the order on an application filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta's father till today. The petition had stated that the girl's friend committed perjury for giving false testimony in the court.

The sole eye-witness was accompanying the 23-year-old girl when she was raped and murdered by six men on a moving bus on December 16, 2012. Besides Pawan Kumar Gupta, three others - Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh are facing the gallows in the case.

The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years. All the four convicts had earlier knocked at the doors of the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order of March 2014 which had confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by the trial court on September 13, 2013.

However, the top court also dismissed their appeals after finding no merit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

FC Goa look to get back on track against NorthEast United

FC Goa would look to return to winning ways after their previous match defeat when they host NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. FC Goas four-match winning streak was broken...

2nd phase of China-Pakistan FTA becomes operational

The second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement came into effect early this month providing zero duty facility to over thousand Pakistani products, while Islamabad continue to grapple with huge trade deficit with Beijing despite...

3 Chinese held with 180kg of red sandalwood at IGI

Three Chinese nationals have been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling about 180 kilkograms of red sandalwood, a senior official said on Tuesday. The passengers Li Xin,&#160;Cheng Zhen and Jian Zhov wer...

Disclose names of IAS officers who faced disciplinary proceedings in last 10 yrs: CIC

Noting that Caesars wife should be above suspicion, the Central Information Commission has directed the government to disclose the names of IAS officers who faced disciplinary proceedings in the last 10 years. Information Commissioner Divya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020