SC notice to Delhi govt on plea seeking policy for sports activities for children in parks

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the AAP government and others on an appeal against a Delhi high court order that had disposed a plea seeking a policy for sports activities for children in city parks. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued notices to the Delhi government, national and state commissions for protection of child rights and South Delhi Municipal Corporation seeking their replies in four weeks.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by city resident Rajeev Suri against the Delhi High Court's September 20, 2019 order by which it had refused to direct the authorities to evolve a policy for sports activities for children in parks in the national capital. "It is left open for the respondents to evolve a policy and to implement the same for children within the city of Delhi especially for play areas whether they are inside the parks or outside," the high court had said.

Suri had contended that in view of the huge gap between intent and implementation of children's right to play, guidelines and norms be framed along the lines of the Vishakha guidelines. Such guidelines may be drafted by suggestions from stakeholders, governmental and non-governmental sources, and knowledgeable individuals, the plea had said.

It had also sought directions to national and state commissions for protection of child rights to take suo motu notice of the cases involving violation of constitutional and legal rights of the children.

