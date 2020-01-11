Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-German chancellor Merkel says Berlin will host Libya peace talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 21:57 IST
UPDATE 1-German chancellor Merkel says Berlin will host Libya peace talks
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Libyan peace talks will be held in Berlin, as Turkey and Russia appealed to Libya's warring factions to enter a ceasefire.

During a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday, Merkel said: "We hope that the joint efforts by Russia and Turkey will lead to success, and we will soon send out invitations for a conference in Berlin." Merkel stressed that the United Nations would lead talks if a meeting were to take place in Berlin and that Libya's warring parties would need to play a major role to help find a solution.

The aim was to give Libya the chance to become a sovereign and peaceful country, Merkel said. Putin expressed support for the process, saying it was a 'timely' idea and necessary to bring the conflict in Libya to an end.

Earlier this week Turkey and Russia urged Libya's warring parties to declare a ceasefire on Sunday. Turkey backs Fayez al-Serraj's Tripoli-based, internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and has said it will send military advisers and possibly troops to reinforce its support, while Russian military contractors have been deployed alongside General Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

In response to being asked whether he was aware of the presence of Russian mercenaries in Libya Putin said: "If there are Russian citizens there, then they are not representing the interests of the Russian state and they are not receiving money from the Russian state."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SAD suspends MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, son Parminder for anti-party activities

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Saturday suspended MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa with immediate effect and resolved to issue them a chargesheet to explain their conduct for indulging in anti-party activities. A...

CWC expresses concern over situation in Gulf, says India should have contingency plan

The Congress Working Committee CWC on Saturday slammed the Central government for its approach to the situation in the Gulf due to tensions between the US and Iran, saying that it is imperative that India puts in place well-thought continge...

Protesting French forensic police recreate giant crime scene in Lyon

French forensic officers set up a giant fake crime scene on Saturday in front of the courthouse in Lyon at a demonstration to draw attention to their working conditions. Two hundred officers wearing disposable protective suits laid out dumm...

Fourth Armed Forces Veterans' Day to be celebrated in Chandimandir Cantt on Jan 14

The fourth Armed Forces Veterans Day will be celebrated at Chandimandir Cantonment on January 14, according to Public Relations Officer PRO Defence on Saturday. The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated as a mark of respect and recognitio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020