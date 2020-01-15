Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge puts on hold House lawsuit seeking Trump tax returns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 04:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 04:03 IST
U.S. judge puts on hold House lawsuit seeking Trump tax returns

A federal judge put on hold a bid by a U.S. House of Representatives committee to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns, saying on Tuesday that he would wait for a much-anticipated appeals court decision relating to congressional subpoenas before issuing a ruling.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington issued a stay in a case the House Ways and Means Committee brought in July that sought to force the Treasury Department to hand over years of Trump’s individual and business federal tax returns. In a brief written order that followed a phone call with lawyers, McFadden said he was awaiting a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on whether former White House lawyer Don McGahn must testify to Congress as part of the impeachment effort against Trump. Judges in that case are considering whether the courts should resolve disputes between Congress and the White House over documents and witnesses. A ruling could come by the end of the month.

The Ways and Means Committee's lawsuit is just one of a handful of legal efforts to get access to Trump's tax returns. Before Trump, modern U.S. presidential candidates had voluntarily disclosed their income tax returns. The U.S. Supreme Court this year will consider a separate case, brought by New York prosecutors as part of a criminal investigation, seeking to force Trump's longtime accounting firm to hand over eight years of his tax returns.

The Ways and Means Committee filed the lawsuit after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defied a congressional subpoena seeking the returns, despite a federal law that says the department "shall furnish" such records upon request. The Justice Department said in an advisory legal opinion in June that the committee lacked a "legitimate legislative purpose" in seeking Trump's tax returns, and that Mnuchin therefore did not violate the law by refusing to provide them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-New Guatemalan president talks migration, security with U.S. before taking office

Guatemalas new president, Alejandro Giammattei, discussed how to curb illegal immigration and improve border security in a meeting with officials of the Trump administration before he was due to take office on Tuesday, as Washington pushes ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine duo help Tottenham past Boro in replay, Newcastle through

Tottenhams Hotspurs Argentine midfield duo Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela both scored as Jose Mourinhos side edged past Middlesbrough 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday. In eight-time winners Tottenhams first FA Cup tie at ...

'Game of Thrones' actors among Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' cast

Amazon.com Inc unveiled the first cast of actors for its highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings streaming television series on Tuesday, including two Game of Thrones veterans, and said production would begin in New Zealand next month. Amo...

Pistons G Rose fined $25K for throwing pen in stands

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose was fined 25,000 by the NBA for tossing a pen into the stands, executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Tuesday. Rose threw the pen across the court and into the stands w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020