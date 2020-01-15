Left Menu
EXCLUSIVE-Mexican reform would allow calls as evidence, speed extraditions - draft

  • Updated: 15-01-2020 09:50 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 09:44 IST
A major reform of Mexico's criminal justice system would allow private communications to be used as evidence and limit legal challenges to avoid extradition delays for criminal suspects, according to a reform draft reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

The reform is supported by the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and set to be formally proposed in Congress on Wednesday.

It would also permit the Mexican penal code to be extended to crimes committed outside the country if the wrong-doing causes harm in Mexico or to Mexicans.

