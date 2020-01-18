Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piyush Goyal to represent India at WEF 2020 at Davos

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will represent India at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 at Davos scheduled to be held between January 20 to 24.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 15:39 IST
Piyush Goyal to represent India at WEF 2020 at Davos
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will represent India at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 at Davos scheduled to be held between January 20 to 24. The minister will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation including Union Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya, Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, Finance Minister of Punjab and the IT Minister of Telangana, according to an official statement.

Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Invest India are also a part of the delegation. Goyal is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, South Korea, and Singapore in Davos.

He will also meet the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation and Secretary-General of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the statement said. Besides engaging in bilateral talks with the CEOs of various companies, the minister will also attend WEF sessions and round tables on accelerating investments in Indian Railways and attracting global investments in India.

Goyal will also participate in an informal ministerial gathering of the World Trade Organistaion (WTO) being held in Davos during his visit to the Swiss alpine town. The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year. The theme of the 2020 meeting is "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Car bomb hits Turkish contractors, police in town outside Somali capital - police

A car bomb targeting a group of Turkish contractors exploded on Saturday in Afgoye, northwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said. There was no immediate word on any fatalities.A speeding suicide car bomb rammed into a place where ...

BJP MP warns bureaucrats against approving Andhra CM's 3-capital formula

By Pragya Kaushika BJP Rajya Sabha member YS Chowdary on Saturday warned the bureaucrats against abiding or advising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to implement the three-capital formula for the state.Chowdary, while speaking to ANI, c...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LOC in Mendhar, Nowshera sectors of J-K

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the line of control LOC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district and Mendhar sector of Poonch district here on Saturday.According to Indian Army sources, ceasefire violation in Mendhar started around 12.3...

MP: Cong MLA stages sit-in protest on Assembly complex

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday staged a sit-in protest on the premises of the Legislative Assembly here against non-fulfilment of promises by the state government, which is headed by his party. Gwalior East MLA Munnalal Goy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020