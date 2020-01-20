Prince Harry sad to leave royal role
Britain's Prince Harry said on Sunday it brought him great sadness that he was leaving his royal duties after agreeing with Queen Elizabeth that he and his wife Meghan would step down from official roles to seek an independent future. "I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years but with a clearer perspective," Harry said in a speech to the Sentebale charity.
"The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change." He added: "It brings me great sadness that it has come to this."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
