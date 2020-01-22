Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi discusses nine delayed projects worth over Rs 24,000 crores during Pragati interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the first PRAGATI meeting of the year 2020 and discussed nine delayed projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore, which are spread over nine states.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:39 IST
PM Modi discusses nine delayed projects worth over Rs 24,000 crores during Pragati interaction
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the first PRAGATI meeting of the year 2020 and discussed nine delayed projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore, which are spread over nine states. The Prime Minister discussed eleven items of which nine are delayed projects, a PMO release said.

These nine projects, worth over Rs. 24,000 crores, are in Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh and three Union ministries. These projects include three from the Ministry of Railways, five from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and one from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The Prime Minister also reviewed progress work about grievances related to insurance schemes - 'Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana' (PMJJBY) and 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana'(PMSBY). The Prime Minister also assessed the progress under Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project- a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-governance.

"In the previous thirty-one PRAGATI interactions, Prime Minister has reviewed a total of 269 projects with a total investment of Rs 12.30 lakh crore. Prime Minister has also reviewed the resolution of grievance redressal related to 47 government programmes and schemes across 17 diverse sectors," the release said. PRAGATI the ICT-based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely Implementation, involving central and state governments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico human trafficking cases rise by a third but many states found lagging

By Christine Murray TIJUANA, Mexico, Jan 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - State human trafficking investigations in Mexico rose by a third last year, but academics and activists said that many parts of the country appeared to be struggling t...

Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 22 AFP Democrats began presenting their opening arguments at the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, took the podium on the floor o...

Men in homes, pushed women and kids out on streets to protest against CAA: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday criticised the ongoing protests against the new citizenship law, saying it is shameful that the men sitting in the comfort of their homes have sent the women and children out on the ...

Report: Astros, Red Sox to retain World Series titles

Major League Baseball doesnt plan to force the Houston Astros or Boston Red Sox to vacate their recent World Series titles, commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday. In an interview with Fox Business Network, Manfred said the sign-stealing s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020