Nitish Kumar writes to PM over Sadhvi Padmavati's protest for cleaning Ganga

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention to end the protest by Sadhvi Padmavati for cleaning of Ganga river.

Nitish Kumar writes to PM over Sadhvi Padmavati's protest for cleaning Ganga
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (file photo).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention to end the protest by Sadhvi Padmavati for cleaning of Ganga river. "It is requested that you take significant steps on the issues raised by Sadhvi Padmavati at Matri Sadan Ashram in Haridwar and end her protest," Nitish Kumar said in the letter released on Thursday.

Twenty-three-year-old Sadhvi Padmavati, who hails from Nalanda, started a fast-unto-death on December 16 demanding steps to protect and clean Ganga. Nitish Kumar said the Prime Minister was already committed to the cause of cleaning the river and has taken several steps in the direction.

"I have been informed that Nalanda's Sadhvi Padmavati is sitting on a protest at Matri Sadan Ashram, Haridwar since December 16 for cleaning of river Ganga. It cannot be denied that her health can be affected due to prolonged fast. Therefore, there is a need for intervention," the letter added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

