Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Mnuchin says U.S. government must cut spending, shrink deficits -CNBC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:38 IST
UPDATE 1-Mnuchin says U.S. government must cut spending, shrink deficits -CNBC
Image Credit: IANS

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the U.S. government cannot sustain federal deficits growing at current levels and will have to slow the rate of spending.

As he acknowledged the administration of Republican President Donald Trump was considering additional tax cuts to stimulate the economy, Mnuchin blamed government spending - and Democrats in Congress - for the federal deficit. In an interview with CNBC, Mnuchin said increased military and non-military spending was the cause of the deficits, not the tax cuts pushed through Congress by Trump in late 2017.

He said he remained convinced that those cuts would pay for themselves over a 10-year period. Yet economic growth rates have slowed this year as the benefits of the tax cuts fade and tariffs imposed on Chinese imports hurt American farmers and manufacturers. Trump felt it was important to rebuild the U.S. military, but to get that done the administration had to agree with Democrats to increase non-military spending, Mnuchin said from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"If you look at the increase in the deficit, a significant component of that is additional government spending," he said. "There's no question we need to slow down the rate of growth of government spending because we can't sustain these deficits growing at these levels."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Work to start on three possible China virus vaccines - epidemic response group

Three separate research teams backed by a global coalition set up to fight epidemic diseases are to start work on developing potential vaccines against the new coronavirus that has caused a disease outbreak in China. Developing new vaccines...

Turkey to start screening passengers on flights from China -Anadolu

Turkey will screen passengers on all flights from China with thermal cameras upon arrival, Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.A coronavirus outbreak in China has killed 17 people and infected more than 630....

Spanish premier pledges to help tourist areas battered by Storm Gloria

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an emergency meeting to deal with the impact of storm Gloria after flying over areas of eastern Spain where heavy rains, powerful winds and huge waves have killed at least 11 people. Residents w...

Indian Embassy holds Republic Day reception in Beijing

Senior Chinese officials and members of the Beijing-based diplomatic community on Thursday attended a reception hosted by the Indian Embassy here ahead of the Republic Day. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister and former Chinese Ambassador to Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020