Republic Day Parade: Naval tableau showcases might and fire power of Indian Navy in all three dimensions

The Indian Navy showcased its assets like Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and the Kolkata Class Destroyer and the Kalvari Class submarine at the Republic Day Parade on Sunday. The fore part of the Naval tableau showcased the might and fire power of Navy in all three dimensions viz surface, sub-surface and air portrayed through state-of-the-art assets.

The next part of tableau showcased the Navy's commitment to nation-building. The indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant under construction at the Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The role of the Navy in terms of safeguarding offshore economic assets as well as rendering Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) was portrayed through murals on the sides depicting flood relief operations undertaken in Maharashtra, escort operations undertaken in the Persian Gulf and the defence of offshore energy assets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

