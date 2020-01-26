Youth is confident, ready to face any challenge: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the youth is confident enough to face any challenge and advised students to do physical activity during this winter season. "All students must be busy in final preparations for their exams. After interacting with crores of students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', I can say the youth of the country is confident and ready to face any challenge," said Prime Minister Modi in the 61st edition of his monthly radio programme -- 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"This winter season, I request you all to keep fit and exercise daily. Participating in sports is the key to stay fit," he said. The third edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on January 20.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi answered questions and interacted with selected students about how they can beat examination stress. Around 2,000 students from all over India participated in the programme. The first edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school and college students -- 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' -- was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018. (ANI)

