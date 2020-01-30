Left Menu
In major restructuring, IAF boosts fighter squadron strength by 20 per cent

In a major restructuring to boost its war-fighting units, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has enhanced the strength of its combat aircraft squadrons by 20 per cent to help them prepare better for operational tasks.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 12:40 IST
Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria with IAF personnel. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a major restructuring to boost its war-fighting units, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has enhanced the strength of its combat aircraft squadrons by 20 per cent to help them prepare better for operational tasks. "More than 2,000 air warriors and technicians have been provided to the fighter squadrons in the last few months. These personnel have been drawn from air headquarters and command headquarters where they were not performing technical duties," top IAF sources told ANI.

With more number of people available in the fighter squadrons, they would help in easing the workload on the existing personnel and also help in enhancing the safety in flying operations, they said. The restructuring in the service is being monitored by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

The number of people who have been taken out from headquarters and non-operational tasks is over 2,000. Bhadauria took over as the Chief of Air Staff on October 1, last year.

Apart from restructuring in the headquarters, the Air Force has also implemented strict rules in appointment of support staff for flag officers in service. The Indian Air Force has been strengthening its fighting capabilities in the last one year post-Balakot operations as it had acquired weapons including air to air missiles and air to ground weapon systems such as the Spice 2000 bombs with greater destruction capabilities and Strum Ataka anti-tank guided missiles.

The Air Force was also the top spender among the three services in emergency powers given for the acquisition of weapons and spares in the aftermath of the Balakot aerial strikes. The Air Force strength also received a major boost after the induction of its Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft squadron in southern India at Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu and is likely to get further strengthened with induction of another Tejas combat aircraft squadron in Sulur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

