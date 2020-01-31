Left Menu
Singapore to suspend entry to travelers, including transit passengers, with recent China travel history

  • Reuters
  • Singapore
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:08 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Singapore said on Friday it was suspending entry to travelers with a recent history of travel to China and suspending visas for Chinese passport holders, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban, effective from Saturday, will exempt Singaporean residents and work permit holders, the health ministry said, adding that it also will apply to those transiting through Singapore, a busy global travel hub.

