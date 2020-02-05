BS Yediyurappa congratulates PM Modi for Ram Temple Trust decision

The Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday hailed the Centre's decision for constituting the Ram Temple Trust and congratulated him. "I personally and on behalf of the people of Karnataka, congratulate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the formation of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Theertha Khshetra, the trust to facilitate the construction of a grand Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya," he said in a letter.

Terming the decision as historic he said, "By this historic decision to establish the Sri Ram Temple Trust for facilitating the beginning of the construction of Ram Temple, Modi has honoured the sentiments of billions of people not only in Bharat but also across the globe." He said Karnataka fully and totally stands by the Centre in this noble task.

The Union Cabinet today paved the way for the construction of Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the formation of "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra" to oversee the construction process. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in the favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site.

The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque. (ANI)

