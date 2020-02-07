Left Menu
Nothing was pending, yet death warrant not issued: Nirbhaya's mother

After a Delhi court on Friday dismissed the plea seeking issuance of fresh date of execution of four convicts, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi has expressed disappointment, saying that despite the court having power and time, the death warrant was not issued.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi speaking to ANI on Friday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After a Delhi court on Friday dismissed the plea seeking issuance of fresh date of execution of four convicts, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi has expressed disappointment, saying that despite the court having power and time, the death warrant was not issued. "Today, the court had the power and we had time. Nothing was pending. Yet, the death warrant has not been issued. It's an injustice to us. I will see till when the court gives time to the accused and the government supports them," Asha Devi told ANI.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on Friday dismissed the plea after concluding arguments, stating that death warrants cannot be issued on the basis of conjecture alone. "It is criminally sinful to execute the convicts when the law permits them to live," the court said.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutal murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people, including a juvenile, in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

