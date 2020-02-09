Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industry seeks decriminalisation of offences committed under business legislations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 17:27 IST
Industry seeks decriminalisation of offences committed under business legislations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Offenses committed under the business or economic legislation should be treated as civil instead of criminal offenses and punishment be limited to penalties rather than fines or imprisonment, industry body CII has demanded. In representations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the CII suggested that offenses which are of a technical nature or those that do not affect public interest prejudicially should be considered to be decriminalized.

The Confederation of Indian Industry's recommendations in this regard cover 37 laws and Acts ranging from the partnership Act of 1932 to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016. Hardselling his administration's pro-business approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December had said the government is working to decriminalize the provision of Companies Act to make it easier to do business in the country.

Sitharaman in her budget for 2020-21 also announced that the government will amend the Companies Act and other laws to remove the criminality clause on tax issues. Lately, there have been increasing incidents where commercial and civil disputes are being treated as criminal complaints, thereby creating a fear factor among Directors, young entrepreneurs and foreign investors, CII stated.

"For such business and economic legislation which fall within the domain of arbitration or civil courts, the government should consider decriminalizing the laws, unless there is an intent of fraud or misdoings," CII President Vikram Kirloskar said. Directors today are fearful, and this impacts corporates negatively since they are resigning due to the fear of criminal implications of the laws, the industry body observed.

It has argued that changing the nature of the punishments to make them more rationale will also help reduce litigation and de-clog the judiciary. The proposed changes in the Companies Act where offenses like not meeting obligations under CSR is now being decriminalized is a step in this direction, CII said.

CII has come out with 12 alternative ways that can help achieve this goal in its compilation – Decriminalization of Business and Economic Legislation - that has been shared with the prime minister and Sitharaman as part of its consultative deliberations on the subject.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BSP will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar after coming to power in UP: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, her party will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar. In a statement issued in New Delhi, she said, As soon as the BSP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will rename Bh...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Naseem youngest to take test hat-trick as Pakistan close on victory

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah became the youngest player to claim a test hat-trick when he dismissed three Bangladesh batsmen with successive deliveries in Rawalpindi on Sunday.Naseem, who turns 17 next week, removed Najmul Hossain, Taij...

NCB arrests India's first darknet narcotics vendor; 55k tablets seized

The NCB on Sunday said it has arrested the countrys first darknet narcotics operative who allegedly shipped hundreds of psychotropic drug parcels abroad in the garb of sex stimulation medicines. Dipu Singh, 21, son of a retired army officer...

Cong says it disagrees with SC order on quota in jobs

The Congress on Sunday said it disagreed with the Supreme Courts decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, and alleged that the rights of SCST communities are under threat during the BJP rule.Addressing a press co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020