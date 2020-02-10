Cong gives suspension of business notice in RS over SC order on quotas in jobs

Congress party on Monday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Supreme Court ruling that quotas and reservations for promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. Congress has also given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Supreme Court ruling saying "SCs and STs reservation in government services should not be diluted as it will be a disastrous blow to the backward communities of our country".

The Supreme Court had on February 7 in a potentially key judgement said that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right and that states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community if it chooses not to. "There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the court directing the State government to provide reservations," a bench of the apex court comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said.

The Supreme Court ruling had overturned a 2012 ruling by the Uttarakhand High Court that directed the state to provide quotas to specified communities. (ANI)

