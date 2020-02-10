SC seeks Rajasthan govt's response on plea for probe into death of over 100 infants at Kota hospital
The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Rajasthan government on a plea seeking a probe into the death of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota recently. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant issued a notice to the state government on a plea filed by noted doctor K K Aggarwal and social worker B Mishra seeking probe into the death of newborn babies due to lack of equipment at a government hospital in Kota.
The plea has sought a direction that the deaths of the newborns in Kota's J K Lon Hospital should be investigated under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge. Over 100 infants died Kota's JK Lon Hospital within a period of one month triggering a debate in the state and the matter was raised even by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Rajasthan
- SA Bobde
- Kota
- Surya Kant
- JK Lon Hospital
- BR Gavai
- Lok Sabha
- Om Birla
ALSO READ
Agni Sapkota elected Nepal's Parliament speaker
Nepal: Agni Prasad Sapkota elected House speaker unopposed
Agni Prasad Sapkota sworn-in as Nepal's House Speaker
Sapkota sworn in as Nepal's Speaker amid protests
Kotak Mahindra Bank to withdraw court case against RBI, to pare promoter stake to 26 pc in six months