SC seeks Rajasthan govt's response on plea for probe into death of over 100 infants at Kota hospital

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Rajasthan government on a plea seeking a probe into the death of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota recently. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant issued a notice to the state government on a plea filed by noted doctor K K Aggarwal and social worker B Mishra seeking probe into the death of newborn babies due to lack of equipment at a government hospital in Kota.

The plea has sought a direction that the deaths of the newborns in Kota's J K Lon Hospital should be investigated under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge. Over 100 infants died Kota's JK Lon Hospital within a period of one month triggering a debate in the state and the matter was raised even by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

