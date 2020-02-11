U.S. seeks prison term of 7-9 years for Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone

Prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone to between seven and nine years in prison, saying such a term will "accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promote respect for the law."

Stone is due to face sentencing by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Feb. 20, after a jury in November found the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” guilty on seven counts of lying to the U.S. Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

The government said that under U.S. sentencing guidelines, he faces a range of 7 years and 3 months to up to 9 years, and told Jackson he "should be punished in accord" with those.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.