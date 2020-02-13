Left Menu
SC Collegium approves names of 9 judges of Madras HC as permanent

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 12:18 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 12:05 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of nine Additional Judges of the Madras High Court as Permanent Judges. The judges who have been made permanent are justices P T Asha, M Nirmal Kumar, Subramonium Prasad, N Anand Venkatesh, G K IIanthiraiyan, Krishnan Ramasamy, C Saravanan, B Pugalendhi and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, in a meeting on Wednesday also approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi, the Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court, as the Permanent Judge. It has also approved a proposal for elevation of judicial officers IIesh Jashvantrai Vora, Gita Gopi, Dr. Ashokkumar C Joshi, and Rajendra M Sareen as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

Besides CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, and R Banumathi are part of the new 5-judge Collegium.

