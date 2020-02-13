Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Northern Ireland minister Smith leaves role

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 15:02 IST
UK Northern Ireland minister Smith leaves role
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@JulianSmithUK)

Britain's Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith indicated he had left his role in government on Thursday, saying on Twitter that serving the province had been a privilege.

"Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege," Smith said. Local media reported that, following a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament, Smith had confirmed he had been sacked.

Johnson is undertaking a wider reshuffle of his ministers on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-SportAccord meeting moved away from Beijing due to coronavirus

The SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit have been moved away from Beijing due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, organizers said on Thursday. The international conference, which attracts top sports administrators, international s...

Sudan signs deal with families of victims of USS Cole bombing: ministry

Sudans justice ministry said early Thursday it had signed a deal with the families of the American servicemen killed in the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen.The deal was signed on February 7 in Washington to fulfill a key condition fo...

Bumrah needs to be aggressive and take extra risks: Zaheer

Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan feels Jasprit Bumrah needs to be more aggressive and take extra risks to make his presence felt in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after going wicket-less in the recent ODI series. Bumrah...

NGT directs UPPCB to recover over Rs 3 cr penalty from Noida builder for illegal water extraction

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board UPPCB to recover compensation of Rs 3.28 crore from a builder in Noida for illegally extracting groundwater and discharging untreated sewage in the green bel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020