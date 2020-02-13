UK Northern Ireland minister Smith leaves role

Britain's Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith indicated he had left his role in government on Thursday, saying on Twitter that serving the province had been a privilege.

"Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege," Smith said. Local media reported that, following a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament, Smith had confirmed he had been sacked.

Johnson is undertaking a wider reshuffle of his ministers on Thursday.

