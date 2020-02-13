Modi govt is attacking the Constitution, says Congress leader PL Punia

Senior Congress leader PL Punia on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was "attacking the Constitution" though the Prime Minister claimed to bow to the Constitution. "I have stated the BJP-RSS ideology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is attacking the Constitution which was drafted by freedom fighters," Punia told ANI.

Earlier today, during a press conference PL Punia had said, "In 2019 when Prime Minister had won the Lok Sabha election he had bowed to the Indian Constitution and in 2014 he bowed to Parliament showing respect. However, in Parliament, he is busy bypassing the procedures to bring out new Bills." "Even Nathuram Godse had first touched Mahatma Gandhi's feet and then shot him," he added. (ANI)

