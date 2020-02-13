U.S. files superseding indictment against Huawei Technologies, CFO Meng
The U.S. government on Thursday filed a superseding indictment against the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co and its Chief Financial Officer Wanzhou Meng.
The indictment was filed in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
