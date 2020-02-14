Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya: SC clears way for execution of Vinay, dismisses petition against rejection of mercy plea

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:16 IST
Nirbhaya: SC clears way for execution of Vinay, dismisses petition against rejection of mercy plea

Clearing the way for execution of Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed his plea against the rejection of his mercy petition by the President. The top court refused to accept Sharma's contention that the President did not apply his mind while rejecting the mercy plea and it was done in a "mala fide" manner.

"When the highest constitutional authority, upon perusal of the note and the various documents placed along with mercy petition, has taken a decision to reject the mercy petition, it cannot be contended that the highest constitutional authority had not applied its mind to the documents," it said. A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna said, "In the result, we do not find any ground for exercise of judicial review of the order of the President of India rejecting the petitioner's mercy petition and this writ petition is liable to be dismissed. The writ petition is dismissed accordingly."

The apex court had earlier dismissed a similar plea filed by another death row convict in the case, Mukesh Kumar Singh (32). The mercy petition by the third convict -- Akshay Kumar (31) -- has also been rejected, but he is yet to challenge the rejection.

The fourth convict Pawan Gupta (25) is yet to exhaust his legal remedies such as filing curative petition -- the last legal remedy available to person and the mercy plea. A trial court had on January 31 stayed "till further orders" execution of the four convicts on the ground that they are yet to avail of all their legal remedies.

The Delhi High Court has said that all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case have to hanged together and not separately. The top court Friday dealt with various grounds raised by Sharma (26) through his advocate A P Singh including that all relevant records were not placed before the President by the authorities.

The bench said the Delhi government had forwarded Sharma's mercy petition to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 30 along with the necessary documents which included recommendation of NCT of Delhi, copies of judgments, case records, latest medical report of the prisoner, present status of pending petition and others. "Before placing the note file before the President of India, the MHA had placed the matter before the Union home minister, who applied his mind and by a speaking order, recommended for rejection of the mercy petition," it said.

The bench further said, "By perusing the note put up before the President of India, we have seen that all the documents enclosed along with mercy petition of the petitioner and the submissions made by him in the mercy petition were taken into consideration". The top court also dealt with mental illness claim made by Sharma that due to torture and ill-treatment in jail, he had to seek psychiatric treatment and these records were not placed before the President.

It said that by perusal of the file produced before the court, it is seen that the medical report of Sharma along with the treatment and his latest medical report dated January 30, 2020 was placed before the concerned authorities which in turn, was placed before the President. "In the medical status report, Dr. Akash Narade has referred to the details of the treatment of the petitioner and certified that the petitioner is psychologically well adjusted and he was being provided with regular therapy sessions by specialized therapists and the general condition of the petitioner is stable" the bench said.

It said that the alleged suffering of the petitioner (Sharma) in the prison cannot be a ground for judicial review of the executive order passed under Article 72 of the Constitution of India rejecting his mercy petition. The bench relied upon the affidavit filed by Director General (Prison), Tihar Jail which stated that for security reasons, Sharma was placed in one ward having multiple single rooms and barracks.

The bench also rejected the ground of bias raised by Sharma that ministers of Delhi government and Union government had led to pre-judging the outcome of mercy petition. "The public statements said to have been made by the Ministers, cannot be said to have any bearing on the aid and advice tendered by the council of ministers of Delhi to the Lieutenant Governor or by council of ministers in the Central Government to the President," it said.

The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital. Six people including the four convicts, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were named as accused.

The trial of the five adult men began in a special fast-track court in March 2013 and four were sentenced to death by the court on September 13, 2013. The trial court decision was upheld by the High Court and the Supreme Court. Ram Singh, the prime accused, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar jail days after the trial began. The juvenile, who was said to be the most brutal of the attackers, was put in a correctional home for three years.

The juvenile was released in 2015 and sent to an undisclosed location amid concerns over a threat to his life. He, when released, was 20 years old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. core retail sales flat; industrial production falls

U.S. consumer spending appears to have slowed further in January, with sales at clothing stores declining by the most since 2009, which could raise concerns about the economys ability to continue expanding at a moderate pace. The economys o...

Giriraj Singh helps family of deceased Hindu woman to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals

Union Minister Giriraj Singh helped the members of a deceased womans family to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals. The Bajrang Dal workers came to know about a man, who was taking his mothers body for burial as per Christian funera...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country that has claimed nearly 1,500 lives and infected over 60,000. Chinas sta...

Race begins among newly elected BJP MLAs for the post of Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

The race for the post of Leader of Opposition among BJP MLAs in the newly elected Delhi Assembly has begun even as the party is brainstorming to ascertain reasons behind its massive defeat in the polls held last week. The top contenders for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020