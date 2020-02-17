Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Americans return to U.S. after two weeks on coronavirus-affected cruise

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 17-02-2020 20:06 IST
  Created: 17-02-2020 19:52 IST
More than 300 U.S. citizens, including 14 infected with the coronavirus, were in the United States and under quarantine on Monday after spending the previous two weeks stuck on a cruise ship with the largest cluster of cases outside China. The 14 people who tested positive were isolated in specialized containment areas aboard two chartered jets that flew to U.S. military bases, the State Department said in a statement.

At Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, a ground crew dressed in anticontamination suits climbed the stairs to the plane on the tarmac in the predawn fog on Monday. Passengers later descended wearing surgical masks. A couple of hours earlier, a separate chartered jet landed at Travis Air Force Base in California.

The passengers will remain under quarantine another 14 days. The coronavirus outbreak has killed 1,770 people in China and five elsewhere, with Chinese officials reporting another 2,048 cases on Monday, raising the total to 70,548.

The cruise ship Diamond Princess, with 3,700 passengers total, held by far the largest cluster of cases outside China with around 400 people testing positive. The ship had been ordered to stay under quarantine off Japan on Feb. 3. Before the arrival of the sickened passengers from the cruise, U.S. officials had reported 15 cases in seven states, most of the travelers who had returned from China but also three who had been evacuated on previous, U.S.-chartered planes repatriating Americans.

Previously, more than 40 Americans on the Diamond Princess had tested positive, and U.S. health officials said they would remain in Japan for treatment. The 300 people removed from the ship and due to board the U.S.-bound planes were evaluated by U.S. government medical staff and initially deemed asymptomatic and fit to fly, the State Department said.

But after passengers had left the ship and were on their way to the airport, U.S. officials received notice that 14 passengers in the group had tested positive, the State Department said. All had tested negative two to three days earlier. "These individuals were moved in the most expeditious and safe manner to a specialized containment area on the evacuation aircraft to isolate them in accordance with standard protocols," the State Department said.

The State Department said it decided to allow the 14 sickened Americans to fly home after consulting with U.S. health experts.

