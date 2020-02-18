Mumbai Police denies permission to Chandrashekhar Azad to hold anti-CAA rally

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Tuesday denied permission by the Mumbai Police to hold a long rally against CAA, NRC, and many others issues at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on February 21. Last month, Azad had filed a petition against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court (SC) calling the said law "arbitrary, irrational, devoid of intelligible differentia."

Bhim Army chief on several occasions has been spotted in anti-CAA and anti-NRC agitation organised in different parts of the country. On Sunday, Chandrashekhar led 'Aarakshan Bachao' march from Mandi House to Parliament against Supreme Court's February 7 judgement which stated that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and that quota in promotion is not a fundamental right.

Speaking to ANI, the Bhim Army chief had said that reservation is a fundamental right of the deprives sections and no one can snatch it from them. "We are holding this protest march to show our disagreement with the Supreme Court's verdict and we will call for Bharat Bandh on February 23," he said.

He also said that laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not work in this country. "We will protest until we get our right," he added. (ANI)

