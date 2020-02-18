Ayushman Bharat eyes UK govt's national health scheme to strengthen healthcare services

Seeking a possible collaboration with UK government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship health insurance scheme--Ayushman Bharat wants to strengthen and improve the effectiveness of the healthcare scheme. Talking to ANI, Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO of Ayushman Bharat said: "UK government has been running the National Health Scheme for its people. They have a very strong system of quality control, to identify fraudsters and abuses and their data is system is one of the best in the world.

Recently, our deputy CEO went to UK and studied NHS. There have been discussions when the UK High Commission and we are looking for a potential collaboration to learn from each other." "The five focus areas which we want to work upon at Ayushman Bharat with the help of UK government is - Quality Control, Research, Use of IT, Provider Mechanism Payment, Fraud Control," Dr Bhushan said.

Dr Bhushan informed that Ayushman Bharat, the officials are closely monitoring the fraudulent practices done by any hospital or third party. "Our IT system is actively catching fraudsters red-handed and so far more than 200 hospitals have been de-emplaned and we have recovered penalty of about Rs 4 crore from them," he said.

The Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), India's flagship healthcare scheme provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable individuals. (ANI)

