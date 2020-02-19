Left Menu
Laws passed by Parliament must be respected: Om Birla

Responding to the opposition against CAA, NRC and NPR, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said everyone must respect laws passed in the Parliament as they naturally have the consent of common people.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Udaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 15:36 IST
Laws passed by Parliament must be respected: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaking at an event in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Responding to the opposition against CAA, NRC and NPR, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said everyone must respect laws passed in the Parliament as they naturally have the consent of common people. "In India, everyone has the right to speak but the law formed by the government should be respected. The laws passed in the Parliament naturally have the consent of the public," said Birla here at an inauguration ceremony of Acharya Shyamlal Kumawat's statue here.

Speaking about the ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly, following which the Speaker CP Joshi said "he is feeling tortured", Birla said: "A Speaker has to work thoughtfully. CP Joshi, the Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly, is doing well in his place." On February 12, following a heated debate on Kota infant deaths in the Assembly, Speaker CP Joshi had to stand up and say, "I am feeling tortured of holding the Chair."

Soon after his remark, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stood up and asked members to maintain decorum of the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

