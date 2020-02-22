As businesses nosedive, Shaheen Bagh shopkeepers meet advocate Shahni with their demands

While the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors continue to hold talks with the protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh, the shopkeepers from Kalindi Kunj market met advocate Amit Shahni on Saturday with their own set of demands. A delegation of the shopkeepers met Shahni and apprised him of the difficulties being faced by the businessmen in the area due to the protests, which have been going on for 70 days now.

Shahni had earlier approached the Supreme Court after the rejection of his petition by the Delhi High Court in which he had sought direction for the Delhi Police to ensure smooth traffic flow on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch. After meeting Shahni, the shopkeepers said that they wanted the apex court to take their concerns into consideration.

"We are with the people who are protesting in Shaheen Bagh. It has now been 70 days that our businesses have remained shut. We are neither able to pay our rent, salaries to our staff, among other expenses. Our stocks for winter are still lying with us. Thousands of people are suffering due to the protests," Rohit, a shopkeeper, told ANI here. He also said that businesses of close to 250 shops have been affected, which have hit thousands of people.

Azam, another businessman in the area, said: "We tried to find out a middle way by holding talks with the protesters but in vain. We, therefore, want the Supreme Court to hear our side of the story too." "We are ready to help the protesters but they too should understand our problems. The matter is sub-judice. So, we cannot do anything now," added Azam.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday. Thousands of people have been staging a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year against CAA and NRC. They fear that the two laws in combination would deprive a large section of Muslims of their citizenship rights. (ANI)

