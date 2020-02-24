Left Menu
Large crowds cheer Trump-Modi road-show in Ahmedabad

Amid tight security, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a road-show here on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 13:10 IST
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi enroute Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Trump was dressed in a well-fitted black suit with matching black trousers, teamed with a crisp white shirt and yellow tie, while Modi opted for a white kurta and sleeveless bandhgala jacket. As the cavalcade of the two leaders passed by, thousands of people cheered and gave thunderous applause to them. People were seen holding Indian and the United States' flags on both sides of the road.

Trump was dressed in a well-fitted black suit with matching black trousers, teamed with a crisp white shirt and yellow tie, while Modi opted for a white kurta and sleeveless bandhgala jacket. As the cavalcade of the two leaders passed by, thousands of people cheered and gave thunderous applause to them. People were seen holding Indian and the United States' flags on both sides of the road.

Both were treated to a glittering and mesmerising performance by artists, who exhibited the essence of India's diversity. In September last year, Trump and Modi had gone on a lap around the NRG Stadium in Houston, where the two leaders addressed the 'Howdy Modi' event and walked hand-in-hand, waiving at the audience.

The two leaders will now jointly address the 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly-constructed Motera Stadium, also known as the Sardar Patel Stadium, which is the largest cricket ground with a sitting capacity for 1.10 lakh people. Earlier today, Trump and his entourage arrived at the Ahmedabad airport, where the American leader was received by a hug from Modi.

Ahead of the visit, the US President had said that five to seven million people are expected to welcome him in Ahmedabad. "I am (going to India). He (Prime Minister Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. He thinks we will have five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (Motera Stadium)," Trump told reporters at White House on February 11.

Tight security has been put in place across the city. A total of 108 senior police officers including 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) besides thousands of junior officers and jawans are part of the security arrangements. "As many as 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 300 Police Inspectors, 1,000 Sub-Inspectors, 12,000 jawans and 2,000 women police personnel have been deployed across the city for the visit of US President Trump," Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia said on Sunday.

"Three companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and seven Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have also been deployed. Certain 'morcha' squads have also been deputed on various spots with the convoy. Fifteen bomb detection squads with dogs are also posted. The Special Protection Group (SPG), Air Force and the US Secret Service are providing the additional security," Bhatia had informed. Within a very packed schedule of around 36 hours, Trump will next proceed to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and arrive in Delhi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and will also attend delegation-level talks over defence and trade with Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

