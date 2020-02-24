Agra all set to welcome Trump

Streets here are decked up with hoardings of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Indian and US flags for welcoming the America President. Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India, left for Agra with First Lady Melania Trump to visit the Taj Mahal after concluding the first leg of his visit in Ahmedabad.

Folk dancers wearing colorful clothes lined up the streets of Agra ahead of Trumps'visit. They are hoping that Trump catches a glimpse of their performance. A group of dancers, who arrived here from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, were seen dancing to the tunes of Indian musical instruments--- tabla and Dolak Harmonium.

"We are presenting our dance to welcome President Donald Trump in the city. We are eagerly waiting for him, I hope he sees our performance," said a dancer. "We want to welcome US President Donald Trump with our performance. I hope we will be able to impress him," another dancer said.

At least 3,000 artistes will perform Ramlila, Raslila, Kala Alha and Nautanki of Bundelkhand in around 21 places on way from the Kheria airport and the East Gate of the Taj. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Agra in view of Trump's visit. As many as 10 paramilitary companies and 5,000 security personnel have been deployed.More than 300 policemen in civil clothes, along with 200 constables are working as watchers on every spot where performances by artists and crowds are present during the programmes.

The entire route is being monitored with the help of these CCTV cameras. Areas in and around the Taj Mahal have been cleaned, with the deployment of extra sanitation workers.

Upon arriving in Ahmedabad on the first leg of his two-day maiden official visit to India, Trump received a special welcome from PM Modi who greeted him with the famous "bear-hug" as he came out of the Air Force One. From there, the two leaders participated in a roadshow while on their way to Motera stadium, during which they were greeted by enthusiastic crowd lined up to get a glimpse of the leaders of the world's two biggest democracies.

Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' mega-event at the world's largest cricket stadium, the Prime Minister said, "I think today we can see history being repeated. Five months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad." Following his Agra visit, Trump will arrive in Delhi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and will also attend delegation-level talks over defense and trade with Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.