Chemistry on display: PM Modi, Donald Trump share at least 6 hugs during Ahmedabad events

The chemistry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump was evident once again on Monday as the two leaders shared hugs at least six times through the course of engagements in Ahmedabad.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 16:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Donald Trump with a "bear hug" as the latter arrived in Ahmedabad. Image Credit: ANI

The chemistry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump was evident once again on Monday as the two leaders shared hugs at least six times through the course of engagements in Ahmedabad. Upon arriving in Ahmedabad on the first leg of his two-day maiden official visit to India, Trump received a special welcome from PM Modi who greeted him with the famous "bear-hug" as he came out of the Air Force One.

From there, the two leaders proceeded for Motera stadium, during which they were greeted by enthusiastic crowds lined up to get a glimpse of the leaders of the world's two biggest democracies. People were seen holding Indian and the United States' flags on both sides of the road. Both leaders were treated to a glittering and mesmerising performance by artists, who exhibited the essence of India's diversity.

The two leaders hugged twice as they entered the Motera stadium to greet a massive crowd of more than 100,000 people, and later again when Trump and PM Modi finished addressing the crowd. Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' mega-event at the world's largest cricket stadium, the Prime Minister said, "I think today we can see history being repeated. Five months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad."

The Prime Minister is well known for his vigorous hugs and handshakes with world leaders. Trump is undertaking a two-day visit to India. The visiting dignitary will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, before leaving for Delhi for the third and main leg of the nearly 32-hour-long trip. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

