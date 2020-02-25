Delhi's Hyderabad House decked up to host Modi-Trump meet

New Delhi's iconic Hyderabad House is all decked up to host the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Hyderabad House, the place where meetings with foreign dignitaries are held.

The building was adorned with flags of India and the US. The bilateral talks between two leaders will be followed by the signing of agreements between two sides and press statements by the two leaders.

Earlier, the US President paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and was also given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

