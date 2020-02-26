Five IPS officers of Delhi Police reshuffled
Five IPS officers of the Delhi Police on Wednesday were given different responsibilities amid violence, which has rocked the North East district of the city, claiming 22 lives.
Five IPS officers of the Delhi Police on Wednesday were given different responsibilities amid violence, which has rocked the North East district of the city, claiming 22 lives. Shank Dhar Mishra, Additional CP, Rohini, has been given the posting of Additional CP Traffic, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Additional CP (Central District) will take over as Additional CP (Crime), and DCP (Economic Offences Wing) Pramod K Mishra has been given the responsibility of DCP, Rohini district.
DCP, IGI Airport, Sanjay Bhatia will take over as DCP (Central District) while Staff Officer to Commissioner of Police (CP) Rajeev Ranjan has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport. All these officers will take over their new responsibilities with immediate effect, as per the Home Department order. (ANI)
