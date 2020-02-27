Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC quashes show-cause notice to former IPS officer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:26 IST
HC quashes show-cause notice to former IPS officer

Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed an I-T department's show-cause notice to former IPS officer K Vijayakumar, demanding capital gain tax on sale of land given to him by the Tamil Nadu government for his role in eliminating sandalwood smuggler Veerappan Vijayakumar, who led Operation Cocoon against forest brigand Veerappan in 2004 killing him in an encounter, was allotted plots along with the other members of Special Task Force by the then AIADMK government for their 'commendable' service.

In 2009, the former IPS officer sold the portion of his share of land for Rs 1.99 crore Claiming that the income of the petitioner through such sale would attract capital gain tax, the income-tax department had issued the show-cause notice stating that the approval of exemption by the Centre was not produced.

Aggrieved, the petitioner, who is at present senior security advisor in the Union Home Ministry, moved the court challenging the notice He submitted that the reward awarded by the state in recognition of his service in public interest is exempted of tax under the Income Tax Act.

Allowing the petition, Justice Anitha Sumanth quashed the show-cause notice The petitioner has been recognised by the Central government on several occasions for meritorious and distinguished services and from the information available in public domain, it is seen that he was awarded the Jammu and Kashmir Medal, Counter-Insurgency Medal for meritorious service (1993) and the Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished service(1999).

Specifically for his role in shooting down Veerappan he was awarded the Presidents Police Medal for Gallantry on the eve of Independence Day in 2005 She said, Seen in the context of the recognition by the Centre of the petitioners gallantry, the approval of the Centre in this case is rendered a fait accompli." PTI COR NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cubs P Wieck undergoes cardiac procedure

Chicago Cubs left-hander Brad Wieck had a cardiac ablation procedure earlier this week after his physical revealed an abnormal heartbeat, the team said Thursday. The procedure was performed at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago on Monday morn...

Malaysia's Mahathir says Parliament will pick new PM

Malaysian interim leader Mahathir Mohamad said Thursday that Parliament will pick a new prime minister next week following the collapse of the ruling alliance, and that snap elections will be called if the vote ends in an impasse But his fo...

GRAPHIC-China's top container ports unclog backlog as virus curbs ease

Chinas top container ports are loosening the backlog of cargoes on their docks as workers return to their jobs after coronavirus travel curbs that kept them away and jammed up global supply chains have been eased. The flu-like epidemic, whi...

Survived on bread, Maggi, say northeast Delhi residents as shops down shutters

Residents of northeast Delhi felt hardship to run daily errands as they reported running out of food, milk, medicines and other essential items. With medical shops, grocery stores and other establishments selling essential items downing s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020