PM Modi to visit UP tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for a series of programmes and engagements, including the foundation stone laying ceremony of Bundelkhand Expressway. He will inaugurate a 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivir' in Prayagraj at 11 am.

"This mega distribution camp, the biggest ever of its kind, is meant to provide assistance through assistive aids and devices to senior citizens, particularly those from BPL families (under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana) and Divyangjans [under the Assistance to Disabled persons for purchasing/fitting of aids/appliances (ADIP) scheme of Govt. of India]," an official statement said. Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway.

"The 296 kms long Expressway, by linking the area to the National Capital Region, will help in the development of Bundelkhand area, especially the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jaloun, Oraiyah and Etawah," the statement said. Prime Minister Modi will also announce the setting up of 10,000 Farmers Producers' Organisations (FPOs) across the country.

"These FPOs are meant to bring benefits of economies of scale to the small, marginal and landless farmers in the country, by improving their access to technology, quality inputs like seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, as well as ensuring requisite financing and marketing facilities," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.