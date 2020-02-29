U.S. confirms plans to use law to boost production of coronavirus protective gear
The United States plans to invoke a law to boost production of key items like masks, gloves, and gowns to combat the coronavirus, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Friday, as negotiations to approve funding for the response moves forward.
Two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was considering invoking a law called the Defense Production Act to rapidly boost production of key materials for national security or other reasons.
