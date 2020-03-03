Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poll affidavit case: SC dismisses plea of Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of 2019 verdict

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 13:34 IST
Poll affidavit case: SC dismisses plea of Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of 2019 verdict

In a setback to former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court dismissed his plea seeking review of its 2019 verdict asking him to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that there was no ground to review the verdict pronounced last year.

"We find no ground to interfere in the review petitions. The same are dismissed," said the bench also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose. The order was passed on February 18 but it was uploaded on the apex court website on Tuesday.

While seeking review of the 2019 verdict, Fadnavis had told the court that there was a "clear error" in the apex court's judgement as the law stipulates for disclosure of details about criminal cases only if charges are framed and on conviction. In its October 1, 2019 judgment, the apex court had set aside a Bombay High Court order which gave a clean chit to Fadnavis and held that he did not deserve to be tried for the alleged offence under the Representation of Peoples Act (RPA).

The verdict had come on an appeal by one Satish Ukey, who had challenged the high court's order. The apex court had last year revived a criminal complaint filed against Fadnavis for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases in his 2014 election affidavit and had asked the trial court to consider it afresh.

The top court had allowed the appeal by Ukey, who had filed a criminal complaint against Fadnavis before a magisterial court in Nagpur, seeking registration of a case against him under section 125-A of the RP Act. Section 125-A of the RP Act deals with the penalty for "filing false affidavit" and says that if a candidate or his proposer fails to furnish or gives false or conceals any information in his nomination paper on issues like pending criminal cases then the person may be awarded six months' jail term or fine or both.

Ukey had initially moved a magisterial court, which had dismissed his complaint against Fadnavis on September 7, 2015. Later, he moved the sessions court, which remanded the matter to the magisterial court for a "de novo" (afresh) consideration.

Aggrieved by the sessions court order, Fadnavis had moved the high court which, on May 3, 2018, set it aside. Ukey alleged that Fadnavis had failed to disclose the pendency of two criminal cases against him in his election affidavit filed in 2014.

The two complaints of alleged cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998 but charges were not framed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Canadian model accuses Timothy Hutton of rape at 14, actor denies allegations

Oscar-winner Timothy Hutton has been accused of rape by a Canadian former model who claims the actor sexually assaulted her in the 1980s when she was 14. The actor, who was most recently in the Netflix series Haunting of the Hill House and ...

Prime Minister Oli in hospital for 2nd kidney transplant

Nepals Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu for his second kidney transplant after suffering from serious illness, hospital sources said on Tuesday. Oli, 68, had his first kidney transplant some twelve y...

Home First Finance Company gets Sebi approval to raise Rs 1,500 cr via IPO

Mortgage financier Home First Finance company on Tuesday said it has received approval from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi to raise Rs 1,500 crore through initial public offering IPO. The IPO consists of fresh ...

Felt like Beatles: Chris Hemsworth on shooting ‘Extraction’ in India

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth says he was blown away by the welcome he received in India while shooting for his upcoming action drama Extraction, which is predominantly set in the subcontinent. Hemsworth, who enjoys a huge fan following ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020